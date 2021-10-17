Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.20% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HURN stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

