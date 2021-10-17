Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Hush has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,508.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00224421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00111734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00125751 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

