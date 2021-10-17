Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 2.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.