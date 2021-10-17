Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.