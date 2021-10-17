Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.19 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.