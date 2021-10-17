Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,602 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 2.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

