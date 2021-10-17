Hxro (HXRO) Market Cap Hits $131.53 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $131.53 million and $700,997.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00206300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,350,481 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.