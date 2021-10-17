HYCON (HYC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $251,002.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $251,002.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001998 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042449 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

