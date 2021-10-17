Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Achieves $76.47 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Hydra has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $76.47 million and $1.33 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $19.82 or 0.00032532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.09 or 0.99660062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.06208147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,612,792 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

