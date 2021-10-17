HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Tops $28.85 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and $2.90 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,272.46 or 0.99901731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00301810 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00501258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00190210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000957 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

