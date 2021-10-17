Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and $1.88 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00068714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00103163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,595.97 or 1.00164155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.15 or 0.06215383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

