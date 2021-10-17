Ï„Bitcoin Price Hits $9,156.32 on Top Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $8,503.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9,156.32 or 0.14865146 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00102902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.36 or 0.99904957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.04 or 0.06200149 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.