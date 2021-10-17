Ï„Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,503.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $8,503.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $9,156.32 or 0.14865146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00102902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.36 or 0.99904957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.04 or 0.06200149 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

