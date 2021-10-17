ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00068438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,041.37 or 0.99943152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.57 or 0.06149770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024556 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

