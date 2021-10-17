iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 784,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ICLK traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,382. The stock has a market cap of $613.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.37. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.