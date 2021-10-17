ICON Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003252 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $34.82 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 672,866,517 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.
ICON Coin Trading
