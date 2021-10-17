Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Icosavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICVX. William Blair started coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

ICVX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,758. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

