IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $613,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $635.15 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.48 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

