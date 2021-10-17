Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $4.19 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00006728 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and $118,795.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,493.72 or 1.00361252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.62 or 0.06195120 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00025254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

