IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Down 30.3% in September

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.29. IES has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $56.24.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 9.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 459,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IES by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IES by 275.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 35,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 6.5% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.
