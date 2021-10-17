IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Down 30.3% in September

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.29. IES has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 9.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 459,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IES by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IES by 275.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 35,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 6.5% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

