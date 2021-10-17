IM Cannabis (IMCC) & Its Competitors Critical Review

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IM Cannabis to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IM Cannabis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis Competitors 221 605 580 12 2.27

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 146.48%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 41.69%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million -$21.42 million -6.45 IM Cannabis Competitors $220.78 million -$89.53 million -16.16

IM Cannabis’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% IM Cannabis Competitors -196.99% -84.80% -18.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

