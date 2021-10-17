ImageCash 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 51.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $9,864.71 and $3.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00102902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.36 or 0.99904957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.04 or 0.06200149 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

