ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Up 13% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 13% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $194,435.30 and $119,838.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,681,021 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

