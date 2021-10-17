Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.86% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

ILPT stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

