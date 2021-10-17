Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Informa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Informa stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 41,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,934. Informa has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

