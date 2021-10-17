Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of Ingevity worth $58,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2,103.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 350,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7,213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 334,708 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

