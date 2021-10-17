Ink (INK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,350.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $520,801.31 and $1,350.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00070636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,065.97 or 1.00040140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.18 or 0.06178452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024524 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.