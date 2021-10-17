Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 1,427,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGXF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.95.

Shares of INGXF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $16.96. 775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.49%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

