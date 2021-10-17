Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $47,911.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00042837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00199698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00090442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

