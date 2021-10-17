Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 484,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Inogen stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,084.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Inogen by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Inogen by 15.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

