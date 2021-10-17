Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $167,693.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00042601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00199416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00090923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,718,092 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

