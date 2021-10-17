Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.46% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period.

BIBL opened at $44.13 on Friday. Inspire 100 ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62.

