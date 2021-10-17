InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $16.77 million and $1.93 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,493.72 or 1.00361252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.62 or 0.06195120 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00025254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

