Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 450,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 83,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,312. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of -286.33 and a beta of 1.86. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.