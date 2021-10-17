Internet Computer Price Reaches $44.30 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.70 billion and $358.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $44.30 or 0.00072579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,741.13 or 0.99506561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.48 or 0.06186658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,872,511 coins and its circulating supply is 173,832,532 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.