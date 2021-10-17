Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 2.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

