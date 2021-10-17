Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM opened at $23.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

