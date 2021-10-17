Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 30.7% in September

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.46. 13,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,849. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.35. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $191.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

