Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,662 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.