Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.71% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.