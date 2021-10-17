Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IVR opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

