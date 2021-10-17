Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Up 35.0% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PSCD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $109.93. 2,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.08.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.