ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Up 36.8% in September

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.