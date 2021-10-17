ION Market Capitalization Achieves $394,932.40 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market cap of $394,932.40 and $13.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 89% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00093216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.08 or 0.00389326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,665,544 coins and its circulating supply is 13,765,544 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.