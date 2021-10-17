Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.27% of Iridium Communications worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 264,317 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.26 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

