iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.26% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,271,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,465,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,396,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

