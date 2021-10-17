iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 14,852.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.54% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the second quarter worth $574,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKF opened at $50.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

