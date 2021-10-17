iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 165.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 6.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $251.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $255.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

