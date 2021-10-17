iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Increased by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.8% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 510,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,710,000.

IWS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.28. 222,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

