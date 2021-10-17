iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.